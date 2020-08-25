• Defiance County
Virtual make-along:
The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace will host a virtual paper flower make-along on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Space is limited; register for a free crafting kit (includes instructions on joining the Zoom meeting) by Sept. 17 by contacting Cara Bolley at 419-782-1456 ext. 1108 or cbolley@defiancelibrary.org.
