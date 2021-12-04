• Defiance County

DIY craft project:

The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace  will offer a free virtual class on how to needle felt your own letter ornaments at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Space is limited and supplies are provided.

Register at defiancelibrary.org/calendar or by calling 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.

