• Defiance County

Virtual class:

Get free supplies to make a wire-and-paper flower wreath during this virtual/Zoom class on March 19 at 2 p.m. with the DPLS MakerSpace. Flowers will be made from precut paper using the MakerSpace’s Silhouette Cameo 3. Space is limited, register at defiancelibrary.org/calendar or by calling 419-782-1456 ext. 1108. All ages welcome. Supplies available for pickup at any DPLS location beginning Feb. 28.

