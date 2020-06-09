TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Topics include: June 15, Caregiving from Afar, 5 p.m.; June 16, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 2 p.m.; June 16, Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers, 3:30 p.m.; June 17, COVID-19 and Caregiving, 11 a.m.; June 17, Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Middle Stage, 3:30 p.m., part 2; June 18, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body, 6:30 p.m., Tips from the Latest Research; June 19, Activities at Home, 4 p.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.