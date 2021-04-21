The Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) has come up with a new brand name and initiative for promoting tourism and keeping the area vibrant.
During a lightly attended presentation Tuesday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts, the organization's president, Trish Sanford-Speiser, presented an outline of "Vintage Defiance."
The purpose of the brand name initiative, she said "is to make Defiance the cultural hub of northwest Ohio, much like it is the shopping hub, and in many ways, the industrial or transportation hub."
Too, the initiative seeks to more promote "long-established businesses" while also showing support for start-ups, identifying "opportunities for new businesses" and attracting "workers who can work from home in the post-COVID economy," Sanford-Speiser added.
To move this effort forward, a new website (vintagedefiance.com) has been launched. The site tells a little bit about the area; provides a number of links to such things as accommodations, dining, experiences (with links to AuGlaize Village and others), recreation, "vintage retail," genealogy research, events and shopping; and offers a contact link.
Sanford-Speiser envisions a partnership between the public and private sectors to help promote the initiative and bring more visitors to Defiance.
"In my idea of Vintage Defiance there's two sides of a coin," she said. "There's the private sector that's comprised of many nonprofits with proven track records, long histories and very strong volunteer basis. Now on the flip side of that coin is the government sector — the county entities, the cities, the townships and the villages. Vintage Defiance brings those two sides together."
The challenge for bringing in visitors, according to Sanford-Speiser, is finding a centralized driving force or funding.
"Now the challenge that I see in this branding program to attract tourism is that there's no instrument, acknowledged spearhead, no funding or title to make this happen," she said. "It's just a lot of different groups working independently to make this kind of tourism happen. This plan offers an existing organization — Vintage Defiance — with a comprehensive knowledge of the plethora of cultural assets our community offers and organized volunteers to help make this plan happen."
Sanford-Speiser added that a "relatively small financial investment" can make this "the cultural hub and generate revenue."
This includes hiring a marketing coordinator "to build our visibility on web searches and social media" as well as "a grants writer" who can "prioritize trail and outdoor recreation opportunities."
Too, she said "strategic signage can help direct visitors new to the community who have been draw in with the online campaigns."
A few public officials attended Tuesday's meeting, with two — Defiance City Administrator Jeff Leonard and Defiance County Commissioner David Kern — showing support for the initiative.
"We'll come to the table," said Leonard. "We think it's got value. We think it has value to the city, it has value to the county. And we'd be more than happy to be part of a collaborative that focuses on Vintage Defiance.
Too, Leonard indicated that the city has some funds available for endeavors to promote tourism and the area through it's hotel/motel tax. Some of this tax funds the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, an entity with which Sanford-Speiser stressed the historical society is not competing.
Although hotel/motel tax money might be one option, another alternative suggested Tuesday was a tax levy, perhaps through the county metropolitan parks board. The board oversees a few parks throughout the county, including Pontiac Park in Defiance.
According to Sanford-Speiser, that board could put a tax issue on the ballot for voters to decide, something the historical society cannot do.
Besides attracting visitors to Defiance County, Sanford-Speiser indicated that another purpose of Vintage Defiance is to keep younger people here, thus the emphasis on things which interest them, such as trails and dining.
Kern saw value in this approach, stating: "We as a board (of county commissioners) ... we're focusing on a lot on the trail stuff, exactly what you're talking about. It is a hot topic right now. ... I feel that getting involved is a positive for the county as a whole also."
Sanford-Spesier said she has received positive feedback about "Vintage Defiance" from Hicksville and Sherwood officials as well.
