ARCHBOLD — Families can enjoy an afternoon of old-time baseball on Sept. 28 as the Great Black Swamp Frogs, the Spiegel Grove Squires and the Sauder Village Windmills gather for a vintage baseball tournament at Sauder Village. With baseball games being played using rules from the 1860s and a chance for kids to run the bases, this event is sure to be a hit with families.
Originally developed in the Midwest, vintage baseball follows the rules and customs established early in baseball’s history. Dressed in old-time uniforms, the vintage baseball players will work to bring the history of the game of baseball to life. Teams will play games in the pasture area by 1860 rules. There will be three games played throughout the afternoon. Game times are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A schedule of games is available online at www.saudervillage.org The winning team will receive the handmade traveling trophy made at Sauder Village. Between the games, children will have a chance to run the bases.
Guests visiting the historic village on Sept. 28-29 also will be able to enjoy the annual Fiber Arts Fest in Founder’s Hall. Throughout the weekend guests can watch as craftsmen share their love of turning fibers into finished products. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with fiber artists and watch as they demonstrate spinning, weaving, knitting, rug hooking, tatting and crocheting. There will be fiber exhibits, looms and spinning wheels on display, hands-on activities and dyeing demonstration. A number of vendors will be set-up in Founder’s Hall — offering guests a great opportunity to purchase fiber art supplies or handmade items. There also will e a Fiber Arts Zone with a variety of fiber-related activities for children to try including sewing cards, lucet weaving and making yarn dolls.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold. Fall hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. A Sunday special is available with $11 admission for adults and free admission for all children 16 and under. For more information, phone 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.