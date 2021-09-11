The marching styles of six bands will entertain guests of the 50th annual Vince Polce Marching Band Spectacular when they take the field Sept. 18.
Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium will be the site of the marching band performances of the following Ohio high schools: Bryan Marching Band, Sandusky Marching Band, Bowling Green Bobcat Marching Band, Port Clinton Marching Band, Anthony Wayne Marching Genereal, and the host, Defiance Band of Class.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
At the conclusion of the bands’ musical show will be a mass band performance on the field, featuring the musical talents of 600 students. Following the performance of “God Bless the USA,” a short fireworks show will take place.
“This is a landmark year for our show, with it being the 50th anniversary,” said Defiance band director Cathy Booth. “We have terrific high school bands coming to perform, our mass band performance and fireworks to conclude the show. I’m happy that we have been able to carry on the tradition of this show, despite all the issues with COVID. We’re looking forward to a great evening of music.”
Polce was director of bands at Defiance High School from 1968-2004. There he was department chair and directed the 240-member marching band, the symphonic band and concert band.
Under his direction, the Marching Band of Class made two appearances at the Tournament of Roses Parade and three appearances at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Among other appearances were the Citrus Bowl, Peach Bowl, Chicago Holiday Parade, Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disneyland and Disney World.
Dale Schubert, who became an assistant band director in 1971, the first year of the Band Spectacular, recalled the excitement of the show that took place on the field of the stadium at the former Defiance High School building on Arabella Street. That show included the Bowling Green State University Band.
“Vince had been thinking about doing a band for a few years by the time I got there, and I remember the first few shows were downtown at the old high school,” said Schubert, who worked with Polce, and assistant band director Ron Ziegler for many years. “I remember we added to our regular show, we were a show band, and I think we played six or seven tunes so it was a long performance.
“There was a lot of excitement, I think maybe Vince, Ron and I were even more excited than the kids,” continued Schubert, who went on to become band director at Napoleon Area City Schools in 1986. “I think we had seven bands that night, and to hear the BGSU band in that old stadium, the front row was like 10 feet from the sideline, it was phenomenal. 50 years has flown by, but I’m happy to see Cathy (Booth) carrying on the tradition of the spectacular.”
Meanwhile, Booth explained this year’s show will have a “Vince Polce feel.”
“Vince Polce, my predecessor, started this event and we named it in his honor after he retired in 2004,” said Booth. “During our performance, we will pay homage to Vince by doing some classic songs Vince had the band perform when he was here. We will conclude our show with what we call “The Vince Polce ending,” with the band kneeling and taking a bow. We want this performance to look like a performance from 20 years or so ago.”
The DHS band director had high praise for the bands coming to put on a show Sept. 18, including her own band.
“The bands who are coming have been here in the past,” began Booth, “but it’s been a while since Sandusky has been here, maybe 12-13 years, so we’re glad to have them back. The band director of Port Clinton, Rod Miller, was a good friend of Vince, and when I came here, he came from St. Marys (where he was band director) to help with our camp, and I went to help with his camp. Their show will be similar to what we do, style-wise, because of Vince.
“The Bowling Green band has been here several times, Bruce Corrigan is the director there and they always do a nice job,” continued Booth. “Anthony Wayne is always a highlight when they are able to come, because they have a unique style of marching. It’s a lot of fun to watch, they’re very flashy, and it’s a group the crowd always enjoys watching. We’re excited to welcome the Bryan band to the show this year as well.”
As far as her band, Booth said: “We’re very pleased with this year’s group. With COVID and everything, we’ve been working on trying to keep our kids here and to do all of our activities. We’ve been able to weather the storm pretty well so far, and our kids are excited about being able to perform in front of a large group of fans, after not getting to do so last year. I think our kids are going to put on a really good show.”
All tickets for the event are general admission: $10 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens, while preschool students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate, Rettig Music and Defiance High School. Seating for the physically impaired is available. Gates for the event open at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.