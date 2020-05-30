Hicksville graduate, Kennedey Villena, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2020 Volunteer Leadership Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 from the Community Engagement Center at the United Way of Defiance County.
Annually, one eligible high school senior is awarded this scholarship that can be used toward any secondary education endeavor including skilled labor and job training. The recipient must display an exemplary level of volunteerism and leadership in their community and continue to do so after graduation.
“Through volunteerism, it has become evident that in my future career I want to be able to help people and make a difference,” said Villena. “I think that pharmacy is the perfect fit for me because I get to work with other professionals in the medical field, and I get to help patients daily.”
Villena plans to pursue a degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University. As a student at Hicksville High School, Villena was a varsity athlete in three sports, a member of National Honor Society, and led through her involvement with student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Somehow, even with all that she has going on, Kennedey also finds time to do community service,” commented Stephanie Karacson-Mazur, founder of Helping Hands in Hicksville. “Kennedey has integrity and strong leadership skills. She is an admirable young woman.”
The Volunteer Leadership Scholarship Award from the Community Engagement Center at United Way of Defiance County was created in 2014 and is supported by the annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival and the event’s sponsors. Students from all Defiance County schools grades 9-12 are invited to participate in this volunteer recognition program.
Many students are already serving the community, and the Community Engagement Center (www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com) is a tool in which students can track their volunteer hours and be recognized for that service.
For additional information about the Community Engagement Center, submit an inquiry to Jessica Myers at jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
