• Henry County

Hamler council:

Hamler Village Council met in brief session on Monday night and members approved a motion to sell a small strip of land to local business owner, Jason Niece. Niece, owner of Just Stop Carryout, previously presented the board with an overview of his plans for the expansion.

The small strip of land that the village agreed to sell to Niece will be used to extend the parking lot of the business.

