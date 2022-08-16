PAULDING — Still searching for an answer to the challenges of motorized bikes here, Paulding Village Council continues to discuss the issue.
Council member Lois Beamer reported during council’s meeting Monday evening that the ordinance committee met to discuss the use of such vehicles. At the last meeting the council also had discussed the challenges and decided to give the ordinance committee the task of looking into the matter.
The uses of helmets, a required exam and inspection to determine street worthiness were some of the issues in the current ordinance that were discussed, but Beamer said that the committee did not make any decisions.
“We discussed whether the ordinance could be revised and how, but we did not make any decisions at this time,” she said. “We need another meeting in order to continue this discussion.”
Council President Randy Daeger asked if previous measures were available.
“Is there any way to get the previous ordinances so we can look at the reasons we made this new ordinance,?” he asked.
After some discussion among the council Mayor Greg White said that it was possible.
“Cheryl (Halter, finance director) will look for the earlier ordinances and get copies for us to look at,” said White.
In her report, Halter said that her team had completed the training for the new utility billing system and all went well.
“We had lots of questions and had a lot to learn but our team has a good grasp on the new system,” she reported. “The new system will look much like the system we have now — you will be able to pay online or get paper bills.”
Barb Rife, council member asked, “Is this system for all of the finances or just for the bills?”
“It’s only for utility bills,” said Halter.
“What does it mean for the residents?,” asked Rife. “Will it mean that we will have the same kind of bill pay online?”
“Basically it’s the same,” added Halter. “You probably won’t notice any difference other than payments will take a little less time. One thing to remember is that you need to have patience with us, though. The first month after we change over there we may not be as quick, so just give us some time.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance reminded the council that the village is still seeking a full-time police officer. He also reported that the pool has closed for the season and his team is now in the process of assessing any leaks in the water system around the village.
Several projects are planned by Vance’s team, and he asked for a committee of the whole to discuss the funding and approval of them. One of the projects is cracksealing on Ohio 111 at a cost of about $16,500.
“We have several projects and in order to get funding I need to have approval as soon as possible,” reported Vance.
The council went through several minutes of discussion to find a meeting time and settled on Thursday at 4 p.m.
In other news, council:
• set building and grounds meeting for Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss video cameras and possible quotes for the cemetery brush pile area.
• was informed that a movie about the Great Black Swamp will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the John Paulding Historical Society Museum, 600 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding.
