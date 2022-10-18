PAULDING — Concerns about this town’s new software for utility billing, and was again a topic at Paulding Village Council’s meeting here Monday evening.
Since August the village offices under the direction of Finance Director Cheryl Halter have been working with the new software company to ensure a complete transfer of village data so that billing with the new software would be up and running.
The transfer, which had been planned for September, was delayed because of challenges to the new company, MuniLink, according to reports by Halter.
“The last conversion had too many flaws and was aborted,” said Halter. “Many of the errors have been corrected, and we will try to be live as soon as possible in the month of October. We thought we would go live in September and we couldn’t.”
Council Member Tim Boss asked Halter, “So will we go live next month?”
Halter replied, “Oh, no. We will go live this month. My staff and I are working hard to make that happen.”
She also intimated that it was the programmers from MuniLink that were having difficulty.
“When we call them and say, ‘Do you see this data?,’ explained said Halter, “the programmer doesn’t see it. But if we ask CMI (the former software company) if they see the data they say, ‘yes’ and then the programmer says that he had just forgotten to open another attachment.”
She intends to have the new billing system up and running as quickly as possible, but said that the data has to be transferred from the old software to the new before that can happen.
“Hopefully this week,” Halter added.
At the combined meeting of ordinance and street committees on Oct. 6, several village streets were considered as proposed truck routes. All other streets will be designated “no through trucks” if the following streets are made designated truck route:
• Williams Street — north corporation limit to Wayne Street.
• East Perry Street — south corporation limit to Williams Street.
• West Wayne Street — west corporation limit to Williams Street.
• Gasser Road — west corporation limit to Williams Street.
• West Caroline Street — Grant Street to Williams Street.
• Walnut Street — West Caroline Street to West Wayne Street.
• Dix Street — west Wall Street to West Wayne Street
• Walnut Street — East Perry Street to east corporation limit
• McDonald Pike — West Wayne Street to south corporation limit
The group also discussed U-turns into angled parking spaces around the village square. The village will now have Harvey Hyman, village solicitor, look at the Ohio Revised Code to check on legal concerns for this matter and on the placement of signage.
Also at the combined committee meeting there was some discussion about solar panels on private residential properties. Ron Schmidt, zoning inspector for the village, was on hand to offer some information to the discussion.
Schmidt said that he had received numerous phone calls about solar panels and expressed the need for direction on what the village would like to do about the matter. He distributed to the members some regulations that the City of Defiance has in place.
There were also suggestions made about looking into the building code that mentions construction. Schmidt suggested that council revisit the ordinance for large satellite dishes and make revisions to reflect solar panels as well. He also suggested that the new ordinance should reflect both residential and commercial properties and that all solar panels should require a permit.
After discussion the committees decided to make revisions befitting the village and to ask Hyman to look into these matters.
Village Administrator Jason Vance informed the council that pickup of bagged leaves would start Oct. 24 and continue on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.
“The leaves must be bagged,” said Vance. “Unbagged leaves will not be picked up. They must be bagged, tied and easy to handle.”
Also Vance said that Werlor Waste Control has reassessed a fuel surcharge for refuse pickup and has decided to add another 0.09 to charges.
“Right now residents are paying 0.34,” stated Vance. “With its new assessment, the cost for the surcharge will be 0.43. This means that the current price for trash pickup is $11.78 per month, and it will be raised to $11.87 per month.”
In other news, council:
• was informed by Mayor Greg White that Trick-or-Treat will be held Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
• received information from Councilman Dan Workman that the Lions Club and Kiwanis would be hosting its Halloween Parade on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. He said it would begin at Hyman’s law offices and finish at the gazebo where the judging of children’s costumes would take place.
• heard Councilman Dave Burtch note that Merry and Bright planning is underway and that interested parties in making a float could visit the event’s Facebook page to get an application. The celebration is set for Monday after Thanksgiving.
• was informed that lights for the Christmas season would be installed around the square on the first Saturday in November.
• entered executive session to discuss personnel issues.
