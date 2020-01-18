WOODBURN, Ind. — The Village Players will hold its annual membership meeting and awards banquet at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road. The banquet will be held in the church fellowship hall.
All current and former members of the Village Players are invited, as well as anyone who is interested in live theater in the area (including Woodburn, Harlan, Grabill, Leo, Monoeville, New Haven, Antwerp and Hicksville residents). The Village Players will provide the meat and drinks for the meal. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.
During the meeting, the organization will discuss the previous year’s productions, elect new board members for 2020, and vote on awards for outstanding acting, crew members, directing, producing, set design, costuming and tech design for the 2019 season. Upcoming shows for 2020 also will be discussed, including “Conspiracy of Betrayal,” “The Foreigner,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Bridge.”
For more information, go to the Facebook page at Hicksville Village Players or contact Dawn Patterson at her email address of snailian@hotmail.com.
