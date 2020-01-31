WOODBURN, Ind. — The Village Players have announced the winners of awards from the annual membership meeting and awards banquet held Sunday at Woodburn United Methodist Church in Woodburn.

Award winners are: Bill Murphy (“Sherlock Holmes”), best lead actor (drama); Jamy Shaffer (“Harvey”), best lead actor (comedy); Avery Miller (“Sherlock Holmes”), best lead actress (drama); Mercedes Moncivais (“Kingstons”), best lead actress (comedy); Keith Robinson (“Sherlock Holmes”), best supporting actor (drama); Richard Hall (“Harvey”), best supporting actor (comedy); Carol Clark (“Sherlock Holmes”), best supporting actress (drama); Mercedes Moncivais (“Harvey”), best supporting actress (comedy); Ethan Hunter (“Sherlock Holmes”), best male cameo (drama); and Jamy Shaffer (“Kingstons”), best male cameo (comedy).

Additional award winners include: Dawn Patterson (“Sherlock Holmes”), best female cameo (drama); Brandy Patterson (“Kingstons”), best female cameo (comedy); “Christmas with the Kingstons,” best ensemble cast; Harvey the Puca (“Harvey”), best invisible star; Sean Patterson (“Sherlock Holmes”), best male crew; Jillian Miller (“Harvey”), best female crew; “Sherlock Holmes,” best set, best costuming, best show; “Harvey,” best tech; Dawn Patterson (“Harvey”), best producer; and Peter Greer (“Harvey”), best director.

The Thespian Award, for someone who goes above and beyond, was a tie — Brandy Patterson and Jamy Shaffer.

The first show of the 2020 season, “Conspiracy of Betrayal (The Trial of Judas Iscariot),” will be presented on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Road, Woodburn Ind.

Freewill donations will be accepted for this joint production between the Village Players and Woodburn United Methodist Church.

Tags

Load comments