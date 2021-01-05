DUPONT — The village of Dupont has announced in a press release that all financing for the sewer collection system and wastewater treatment plant project has been secured and construction is set to begin this month. General contractor is Miller Contracting of Ottoville.
Dupont’s project cost is $6,390,481 with all funds in the form of grant financing. Those grants include: $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), $4 million Ohio EPA grant, $500,000 Ohio Water Development Agency grant, and $1,140,481 Army Corps of Engineers grant.
According to the release, the project involves the construction of a septic tank effluent pressure (STEP) collection system in Dupont and an ORENCO AX-Max recirculating media filter wastewater treatment plant to serve both the villages of Dupont and Cloverdale. Currently both village are polluting the Auglaize River, a warm water habitat, in the Western Lake Erie Basin and both villages have been under Ohio EPA director’s final findings and orders since December 2008.
Individual residences within both villages are served by antiquated individual home sewage treatment systems that have been found to be in disrepair, resulting in raw or partially treated wastewater discharges that are violating Putnam County Health and Ohio Department of Health Code, as well as the Ohio Water Pollution Control Act.
Dupont Mayor Robert Heidenescher and the village council have worked for many years to secure financing for the project. They would like to thank Chris Hunt of Hunt Engineering for engineering the project, Kurtis Strickland from Great Lakes CAP/RCAP for assistance in securing financing, Ashley Hetzel from Albers and Albers for legal assistance, and Putnam County commissioners for supporting the project and helping to secured CDBG financing.
The village of Cloverdale is expected to secure financing for its portion of the project and start construction in February. According to project engineer Chris Hunt, the Cloverdale portion of the wastewater collection and treatment project consists only of the village of Cloverdale collection system. Total cost of the Cloverdale project is projected to be $2,169,000.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the village of Dupont will not conduct a groundbreaking ceremony and instead conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of construction in early 2022.
