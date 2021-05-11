CONTINENTAL — The Putnam County Sheriff's office has issued a release stating that until further notice the entire village of Continental is under a boil water advisory.
Residents should not drink water without boiling it first or use bottled water.
Bring water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
The village is working to correct the issue and will update as soon as possible.
