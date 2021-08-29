CONTINENTAL — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office issued a boil advisory alert for the Village of Continental Saturday morning at 10:40 a.m. Village residents are advised to boil all water to be used for drinking or cooking.
The advisory was still in effect as of Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
