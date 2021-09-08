PAULDING — Meeting on Tuesday instead of Monday, because of the Labor Day holiday, the Paulding Village Council focused on street repairs and community reinvestment.
Topping the agenda was the emergency legislation that would allow the village administrator and mayor to apply for grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission and Assistance Program.
This grant would appropriate funds from the state for the street projects the Village of Paulding has been planning for a few months. Several streets have been targeted for resurfacing and replacement, with emphasis on fixing the streets most in need of repair first.
There was discussion between Jason Vance, Village Administrator, and David Burtch, Council member, about when the funds would be available. "Will these funds be available in 2021 or 2022?" asked Burtch. Vance reassured that the funds would not be available in 2021 but that they should become available in 2022 — thus the need for the urgency to pass the legislation.
The emergency legislation was passed without dissent.
Another item of economic concern was the introduction of a new piece of legislation that Tim Copsey, Economic Development Director for the Village, explained would mean a tax abatement for the Union Bank.
Paulding had passed legislation earlier in the year that designated the whole village as a community reinvestment area. In that legislation, a tax abatement would be offered to new businesses over a 10-year period as an incentive to invest in the village.
As Copsey explained, "The bank asked for 100% abatement, but I said that the village has never offered more than 60%." Copsey also said that he couldn't give an exact dollar amount on the abatement until the business had gotten up and running.
Much discussion among the council members and some local residents at the meeting ensued over traffic concerns with the business entrances and exits: whether traffic would be impeded on U.S. 127 and how to properly route traffic to and from the bank.
Burtch added that, "This is really not the place to debate that now, we can schedule a meeting with streets committee and talk about it."
Mayor Greg White said, "We really should wait for Harvey (Hyman, the Village Solicitor) to be present before we talk about right of ways and such."
One piece of legislation received a final reading, and was passed unanimously by the council — the authorization of Ohio Power to supply power to the village.
Vance then gave his report with two major points:
• the pool has been pressure tested and two leaks in the bottom have been found. The hope is to fix those leaks and have the pool done quickly so that the painter can get to the painting of the pool.
• a grand opening of the skate park is scheduled for Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The park has already been opened to the public and all seems to be going well. Vance did reiterate that bicycles and scooters are not allowed in the skate park.
When Vance announced the grand opening of the skate park, Mayor White said that the village would be busy this Sunday. "The Senior Center is having their car show this Sunday, too, so there are going to be wheels all around."
Burtch had two announcements about community events:
• the Black Swamp Community Tour, scheduled for Oct. 16, has been cancelled.
• the cemetery walk for Oct. 16 is still planned to happen. "We have a few interesting individuals in the cemetery and you might not want to miss the walk."
The next scheduled meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the council chambers.
