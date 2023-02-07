PAULDING — Village council here approved its 2023 budget, passed an annexation resolution and learned about a new Taco Bell restaurant coming to town during its regular session Monday night.
After last month’s postponement of a vote on the budget, council passed an emergency ordinance Monday after a suspension of procedural rules and a final vote.
While the budget, which tops $8 million (see related story on page A1), passed easily, there were some questions by Dave Burtch, a finance committee member. He asked how water filters for the water filtration system for the village would be paid.
“I was concerned about how seven filters would be paid for,” said Burtch. “We need four for one year and three for the next one. At first we discussed one way of paying, but I think Cheryl (Halter, village finance director) has come up with a better plan.”
During her report, Halter indicated that the filters would be paid out of the capital improvements from the water fund.
A second resolution on annexation of 6.842 acres in Paulding Township passed on an emergency basis as well. This acreage is the proposed site of a new senior housing just off Gasser Road (see related story on page A1). Harvey Hyman, village solicitor indicated that the annexation process had already begun.
“The developer presented to the county commissioners on Feb. 1,” said Hyman. “They were approved there and they have all of their permits and can move forward. Now they have to get the approval of council. That’s what this resolution will do tonight.”
Barb Rife, council member asked about the process.
“Does it have to go through the townships?” she asked.
Hyman responded, “we did the pre-annexation with the township and the owner, and now the village.”
The council accepted the annexation on Monday night and so the developer can move forward with the project.
A new project was also proposed to the council concerning a new restaurant in the village. Village Administrator Jason Vance presented it in his report.
“The planning commission met recently and talked with the group that would like to build a new Taco Bell at 863 N. Williams St.,” Vance said. “This is between Marco’s Pizza and the Premier Bank. They have the building permit and the request has been approved. They now seek approval from council.”
Rife asked Ron Schmidt from the zoning committee about the zoning.
“Is it zoned correctly?” Rife asked.
“Yes it is,” Schmidt responded. “Parking space is more than is necessary. There is more than necessary space around the building area. We didn’t find anything wrong.”
Rife then asked Leslie Accardo, from the civil engineer’s office that is handling the building, when ground could be broken.
“It could be as early as approval or it could wait until the fall,” Accardo said.
Council Member Dave Burtch asked, “Don’t we have to have a public meeting?”
“Yes,” said Schmidt. “But the meeting has to be published for two consecutive weeks in the newspaper.”
There was then much discussion about when the meeting could be held. Finally, it was determined that Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. would be the time for meeting if the public notice could be published Feb. 15 and 22. Vance said he would set up the meetings.
Council Member Tim Boss reported on the safety committee meeting on Jan. 31.
“This meeting was for proposed changes to the EMS bylaws,” said Boss. “It was decided that the changes need to be made and we can look at them. After our evaluation we will return to council with our recommendation to accept the changes. At this time there is nothing to vote on.”
In other news, council:
• voted on a motion from Burtch that proposed council send a letter to State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein for a request allowing the return of the mayor’s court for the village.
• heard from Vance that park mowing bids for 2023 would be opened for March 1 at 11 a.m. if council agreed and if publication of the notice could be Feb. 15 and 22. Applications for the mowing would be available in the village office.
• was reminded that cemetery mowing bids for 2023 are due by at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15.
• scheduled a safety committee meeting for 4:45 p.m. Monday to discuss a solid waste contract.
• entered executive session to discuss a financial matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.