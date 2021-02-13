Viaduct victim

A straight-truck driven by a Detroit motorist struck Defiance’s CSX Railroad viaduct Friday evening. The accident took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the Penske truck was southbound on South Clinton Street. The collision demolished the truck’s box. No injuries were reported. Handling the accident was the Defiance Police Department. The last similar accident at that site was Jan. 23.
