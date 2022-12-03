Defiance’s first responders, especially longer-serving ones, are all too familiar with a relatively common call — crashes generally involving trucks at the South Clinton Street viaduct at Williams and Davidson streets.
Fortunately, most do not result in serious injuries, but each damage scene often defies that outcome. Numerous delivery trucks and full tractor trailer rigs — a few others sprinkled in‚ have failed to make the low clearance (11 feet, 9 inches) and become lodged beneath it after a horrific collision.
The resulting damage is often catastrophic for the trucks. Semi trailers, for example, often are ripped wide open, or twisted in odd ways, or the tops taken off.
Delivery trucks don’t fare much better, sometimes becoming lodged in the structure, like the one that flipped onto its side and became wedged Tuesday afternoon. (The driver was not seriously injured.)
As for the viaduct, the steel structure might get dinged, but has remained sound and sturdy. In fact, it’s inspected after each crash by CSX Railroad before train traffic is resumed, according to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer.
Removing these twisted wrecks takes time, sometimes shutting down Clinton Street traffic or — as in Tuesday’s case — closing one lane. Shafer said removing them might be as easy as deflating vehicle tires, but in more severe cases, the hulks have to be pulled out by wrecker crews.
“Every time there’s a strike on it we call CSX,” he said. “They have to have their engineers come out and check and make sure it’s still operationally safe, so they stop the trains.”
This usually happens the same day, but it could result in a delay of hours, thus keeping the viaduct closed to traffic, according to Shafer.
One thing that can be deduced is that the viaduct — built 100 years ago or so — was made to last. The South Clinton viaduct and one on South Jefferson Avenue have “taken a lot of strikes” over the years, Shafer said, and while it’s been punished with hard hits over the years, South Clinton’s soldiers on. (The Jefferson viaduct needed structural repairs in recent years.)
Overall, South Clinton viaduct crashes are somewhat predictable, with Shafer noting roughly five per year.
City officials point to driver error as the cause of the crashes as warning lights and signs have long been in place on both sides of the viaduct. In fact, the street there is not a truck route — that actually goes around that stretch of Clinton Street via Holgate Avenue.
“I don’t know that there’s anymore that the city can do as far as signage goes and making people aware,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “
Some years ago, Defiance City Council and then Mayor Bob Armstrong’s administration had planned to do something about South Clinton’s viaduct.
An engineering firm was employed and was planning a project that would lower the pavement beneath the structure, thus allowing greater clearance for trucks. But after hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on the planning, council backed away, deeming it too expensive without what some believed was adequate financial input from CSX Railroad.
This followed repeated efforts to warn truck drivers of the low clearance. Warning signs, including flashing lights, were added some years ago, but this hasn’t prevented crashes on an occasional, and almost predictable basis.
Today, city officials have no plans to change course.
One reason, noted McCann, is that — in addition to being expensive — officials believe rearranging the South Clinton viaduct would open the downtown to more truck traffic. The city has made a concerted effort to remove it with the Holgate Avenue truck route option.
“One of the reasons for holding back doing anything with the viaduct is we don’t want that truck traffic downtown,” said McCann. “Everyone agrees that we don’t want anymore truck traffic in downtown Defiance. The signage to me seems more than adequate.
“There’s a lot going on in a truck driver’s mind, but they have to see that low clearance when they’re approaching that viaduct from either direction,” he added. “It sticks out like a sore thumb.”
What seems to be the problem?
In the case of trucks, some drivers might not be aware of their height, Shafer indicated, some might not be paying attention or their GPS units take them through a route without noting the clearance.
Strikes aren’t confined only to oversized delivery trucks and tractor trailers, though these are the most common vehicle damaged. Equipment on trailers, semi windscreens and even RV tops have struck the viaduct as well.
Drivers do occasionally heed the warnings at the last minute, according to Shafer, and turn around. This can be problematic due to the trucks’ size, but is doable at South Clinton Street, he suggested. Bigger problems sometimes result on South Jefferson Avenue, where a low CSX viaduct is struck occasionally as well, though not as much as South Clinton Street’s.
Still, Shafer said he would take the trade-off of helping a big truck maneuver around rather than cleaning up after a viaduct strike and crash.
South Clinton and Jefferson Avenue aren’t the only streets with CSX viaducts in Defiance; others are located others on Perry Street, Washington Avenue and Riverside Avenue.
But South Clinton is far and away the most often struck followed by South Jefferson with a few on Perry, according to Shafer.
