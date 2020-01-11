VFW recognition
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

Defiance VFW Post 3360 representative Bob Kroeger, national deputy chief of staff, presented Defiance High School and its athletic department with certificates of recognition for its show of respect and honor to the U.S. flag and community veterans. Attending the Friday presentation were, from left: Joe Pennington, DHS assistant principal; Jay Jerger, DHS principal; Kroeger; and Jerry Buti, DHS athletic director. The presentation was on behalf of the VFW and its auxiliary.

Load comments