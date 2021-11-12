Defiance’s VFW Post 3360 helped make veterans special day a little more special for a handful of fellow military members at one local nursing home Thursday.
In observation of Veterans Day 2021, post members Ric Booher and Robert Gessner delivered lunch to several veterans who reside at Brookview Healthcare Center on Defiance’s Harding Street just before noon Thursday.
Booher and Gessner personally presented each meal prepared by the VFW Post kitchen in downtown Defiance to three veterans — two from the Vietnam War era (Paul Meyer and William Flanary) and another from World War II (Richard Wright). They had intended to honor a fourth veteran in the same manner, but that person was unavailable at the time.
Brookview employees who helped organize the special recognition were appreciative of Post 3360’s efforts.
Karen Caris of Brookview’s activities department called the gesture “wonderful” and “awesome” while Patty Espinoza, a nursing manager, expressed a deep respect for military veterans when asked how the Thursday event came about.
“My brother just retired from the Navy after 29 years, and so through him I’ve just learned so much about the military and I appreciate everything that they do,” said Espinoza. “And I have so much respect for them for everything they do for our country.”
A Vietnam War veteran who served as the VFW Post 3360 commander in the past, Booher has been an active veterans advocate for a long time. He said this stemmed from his mindset after returning from Vietnam in 1968.
“When I came back from Vietnam I felt guilty I made it back,” he recalled. “And for years I wouldn’t tell anyone I was a veteran. Finally, I said, ‘there’s got to be a reason I made it back.’ And it was to help veterans, and that’s what I do. That’s what I live for now. I belong to three organizations. It’s not about me. This is all about the veterans.”
Joining Booher Thursday, was Gessner who joined VFW Post 3360 after nearly 12 years in the Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
