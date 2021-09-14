PAULDING — Paulding VFW Post 587 recently presented the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry a check for $5,000 toward its new building on 318 N. Walnut Street in Paulding. The 3,900-square foot facility will include space for stock storage, client shopping, office and a client enrichment space.
The Paulding VFW supports the community in many ways. In conjunction with the Ohio VFW Charities, Post 587 gifts a portion of its gaming proceeds to youth, scouts, school and community projects.
“We support the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry throughout the year and wanted to help our county meet this important fundraising goal,” said Roger Henry, Post Commander. “We know this is only the beginning, and we hope to be there through the planning and building process to assist where we can.”
The estimated budget for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building project is $500,000, and the fundraising has only just begun. Donations can be sent to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Building Fund in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879.
The John Paulding VFW Post 587 is a fraternal patriotic organization that promotes helping veterans however they can. Locally, they have 120 veteran members from all branches of the military as well as 120 auxiliary members. They are a member of the national nonprofit Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry serves the people of Paulding County Ohio and is committed to making food available to our neighbors through the gifts of the community and the support of the West Ohio Food Bank: “We are focused on eliminating the food insecurity of the people in Paulding County.”
For more information, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. To contact, the pantry call 419-399-9562 or email pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
