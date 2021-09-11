• Defiance County
The Fort Defiance VFW Post 3360 is sponsoring an art contest for kids in grades K-8, with public private and home schooled students eligible. There are three grade categories: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Prizes are $100 gift card for first, $50 gift card for second and $25 gift card for third for each group.
Entries will be judged on their patriotic theme and technique. Entries should be taken to VFW Post 3360, 201 Clinton St., Defiance. The deadline is March 31, 2022.
For an entry form and more information visit www.vfwauxiliary.org.
