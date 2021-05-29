With another Memorial Day almost here, Defiance VFW Post 3360 Honor Guard is again preparing for duty during the holiday’s solemn commemorations at Riverside Cemetery.
The service is planned for 10 a.m. Monday with the Honor Guard providing the traditional 21-gun salute — seven riflemen firing three volleys. The Defiance High School Band of Class will follow with the playing of “Taps.”
The purpose of the Guard is straightforward, according to its captain, Greg Adkins of Paulding County, a 1970-71 U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
“Our mission is to honor the fallen veterans,” he said during a recent interview.
VFW Post 3360’s Guard stands at 25 strong today, down from 35 some years ago, Adkins noted.
The youngest member is 30 and a veteran of the Afghan War while the oldest is 88 and is a Korean War veteran, he explained. But the Guard is always looking for new members.
They must belong to VFW Post 3360 and be a member of the U.S. military, Adkins noted.
Besides its Memorial Day duties, the Guard also conducts military rites at local veterans’ funerals, providing the 21-gun salute and a recorded version of “Taps.” (A live bugler no longer handles “Taps.”)
“I think I joined (the Guard) in 2016 and I’ve done over 300 funerals already,” said Adkins.
Other Guard members have participated in many more as a plaque at Post 3360 contains the names of 17 members who were part of more than 500 funerals, according to Adkins. One Guard member alone has participated in 817 funerals, he said.
But that’s not all Guard members do. Before the coronavirus situation interrupted everyone’s routine, the members would visit a sixth-grade class at Tinora school and provide instruction on proper flag folding.
Adkins said this may be resumed this September.
Too, Honor Guard members participate in parades and place flags every spring in 12 Defiance County cemeteries, removing them in the fall, he noted.
And on each Veterans Day (Nov. 11) members stand guard on the west side of the Defiance County Courthouse near the war memorial in downtown Defiance, rain or shine. Last year they stood in half-hour shifts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
