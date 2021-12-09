VFW donation

Defiance VFW Post 3360 recently donated $4,000 to the Maumee Valley Guidance Center’s Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program. Pictured above are Jennifer Hoeffel, SSVF Program Manager, and Jim Thomas, VFW Post 3360 Quartermaster.

 Photo courtesy of VFW Post 3360

