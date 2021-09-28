KAVIC - VFW
Photo courtesy of Lindsey Roehrig

Defiance VFW Post 3360 recently donated $3,000 to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.) to provide assistance to Defiance area veterans. Pictured are Ric Booher, Adjutant of VFW Post 3360, and Lindsey Keller, of Keller Logistics.

