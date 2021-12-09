VFW-Christmas for Kids

Defiance VFW Post 3360 recently donated $2,000 to the Christmas for Kids program. Pictured here are Ray Dailey, Marine Corps League, representing Christmas for Kids; and Summer Taylor, VFW 3360 canteen manager.

 Photo courtesy of VFW Post 3360

