VFW Post 3360 in Defiance recently donated $10,000 to Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) based in Findlay. Through donations, Honor Flights are able to take veterans on “One More Tour ... with Honor,” to visit the various monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C. honoring our military veterans. Pictured here at the check presentation are, from left: Greg Adkins, VFW Post 3360; Bob Weinberg from FCHF; Jim Thomas, VFW Post 3360; and Kim Rice-Turley from FCHF.
