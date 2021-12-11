Defiance VFW Post 3360 has announced the 2021-22 Voice of Democracy scholarship winners.
A trio of Ayersville High School students, and one Defiance High School student, are this year’s scholarship recipients.
Finishing first and earning a $1,500 scholarship is Jeremiah Joseph of Ayersville; Jacob Stiltner of Ayersville finished second and earned a $1,000 scholarship; Kameron Brown of Defiance finished third and earned a $750 scholarship; and Zarriya Young of Ayersville finished fourth and earning a $500 scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.