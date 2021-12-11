Defiance VFW Post 3360 has announced the 2021-22 Voice of Democracy scholarship winners.

A trio of Ayersville High School students, and one Defiance High School student, are this year’s scholarship recipients.

Finishing first and earning a $1,500 scholarship is Jeremiah Joseph of Ayersville; Jacob Stiltner of Ayersville finished second and earned a $1,000 scholarship; Kameron Brown of Defiance finished third and earned a $750 scholarship; and Zarriya Young of Ayersville finished fourth and earning a $500 scholarship.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments