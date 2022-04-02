A local internet service provider’s top official was the guest speaker at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s second “First Friday” event at Defiance’s VFW Post 3360.
Phillip Maag, president, chairman and CEO of Defiance Holdings — the parent company of Metalink Technologies based in Defiance — as well as the secretary, treasurer and general managers of the Ayersville Telephone Company.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Maag explained that Metalink will be bringing within the next few months an upgrade to the networks to 100 gigabits, which will be the first network of that size in this area.
“When you have a pipe, and that pipe gets full it slows down, when you have a bigger pipe connecting to the world the ability for everybody to get all the bandwidth that they’re required to get is going to be available,” said Maag, who holds a degree in computer electronic engineering from Owens Community College and is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in both Desert Storm and Desert Shield. “So what it will do is it will help our subscribers get all the bandwidth that they are subscribed to. There won’t be any chokepoints, there won’t be any backlogs ... so if you’re online right now, it could be that you subscribe to 50 meg, but you’re only able to draw 40 because the pipe out might be plugged, right. I’m not saying that that happens for us, but by having this bigger network, the 100-gig network we’ll ensure that that won’t happen.”
Maag gave an example to illustrate his point about bandwidth issue, saying if you work from home and the internet slows done after 3 p.m. once kids are off from school this is due to the fact of that usage.
He also explained that by bringing this network to the area it will provide a system on which smart objects — which they call internet of things (IOT) — can run on. During his presentation he used an example of smart pillbox for elderly parents that once empty could send an alert to the children so they know to go over and refill it.
Smart lights and other IOTs also will work in this area once the network is deployed. Maag also noted that his company is a provider of the American Affordable Program for those who are receiving government assistance, such as a reduced school lunch or some other programs. This means that some can get through a subsidy $30 off their internet bill.
He noted in his presentation that Arthur Mutual Telephone Company, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association and Ayersville Telephone Company owns Defiance Holdings LLC, which in turn owns Metalink, an internet service provider; Qualstar, a competitive phone company which means it can operate anywhere; and Link Investments, which is a real estate company and owns 34 towers.
Metalink for the last four years has employed around 50 people and has coverage of about 6,000 square miles in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, according to Maag, with approximately 295 miles of fiber optic cables that the company owns and operates.
