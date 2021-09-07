Edward McCray (left), from Defiance VFW Post 3360 is shown presenting a check for $5,000 to VFW Department of Ohio Commander James Hordiniski for the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich. The VFW Department of Ohio has raised $110,000 this year to help support military families that are living at the home.
