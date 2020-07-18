VFW donates to Lily Creek Farms
Photo courtesy Lily Creek Farms

Donald Camp, Jr., Vice President of VFW Post 8212, Napoleon, presents Lily Creek Farms new instructor Autumn Salyers with a $1,000 donation to help fund their therapeutic riding programs. Lily Creek Farms helps children and adults, including veterans and seniors, with special needs, heal mind, body, and spirit through equine assisted activities.

