VFW donates to Clothes for Kids

The Defiance VFW Post 3360 donated $1,000 to the Clothes for Kids initiative through The Defiance Area Foundation. Pictured here are, left, Summer Taylor, V.F.W. canteen manager, and Katie Groff-Held, Clothes for Kids chairperson.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

