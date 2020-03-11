Award presented:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars thanked the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for its respect and honor to the U.S. flag and veterans in area communities. The patriotic commitment of the OHSAA and its member schools throughout the state continue recognizing all the veterans attending and respecting the U.S. flag during all athletic events.
The presentation was made Tuesday evening at Bowling Green State University's Stroh Center during regional semi-final boys basketball game. The presentation was made to Bill Hannah of the OHSAA, by Bob Kroeger, VFW national deputy chief of staff, representing William "Doc" Schmitz, national VFW commander in chief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.