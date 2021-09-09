• Defiance County

Essay contest:

Defiance VFW Post 3360 will be sponsoring the Voice of Democracy audio-essay scholarship contest. This is an audio-essay contest open to all public, private and home schooled students in grades 9-12.

The 2021-22 theme is "Where Do We Go From Here?" The essay must be 3-5 minutes long and students must submit the required entry form along with a recording and essay. Due date is Oct. 31.

For more information, contact a teacher, school counselor, or log on to www.vfw.org.

