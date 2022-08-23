After the carnage of the American Civil War had ended, President Abraham Lincoln encouraged federal legislators to establish pensions to assist veterans and surviving spouses.
This famous quote frames his intent: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan … .”
The pension act would grow and with many subsequent pieces of legislation it would become, what we call today, the Veterans Administration.
In the Civil War, the State of Ohio mustered 230 regiments of infantry and cavalry, as well as 26 light artillery batteries and five companies of sharpshooters. Total casualties among these units numbered 35,475 men, more than 10% of all the Buckeyes in uniform during the war. There were at least 6,835 men killed in action and an unbelievable amount of veterans who suffered physically and mentally after the war was over.
Following the Civil War the legislature of Ohio had a high percentage of war combat veterans elected, and in 1886 the Ohio legislature passed an act establishing the Soldiers Relief Commission. In 1986, it would be renamed the Veterans Service Commission (VSC).
All 88 counties in Ohio have a veterans commission and a staffed veterans office. The early legislators reasoned that by having an office in each county, it would be close enough for veterans to walk, or ride their horse to a nearby office where they could file claims. Since many veterans at that time may not have been able to read or write the advocates in the office could do so for them. Filing these claims would bring federal funds into Ohio to help support the local economy.
The state legislators also set up this new agency with its own commission filled with veteran leaders to manage the office, and those leaders would be appointed to five year terms by the judge of common pleas court in each county. They further provided guaranteed funding from the real estate taxes so the offices could concentrate on veterans’ claims and not put time and energy into fundraising.
This legislation has been responsible for bringing millions of dollars each year to each county in the state. In Defiance County, for every $1 spent on maintaining the county office, the county gains $76 in revenue.
That means that over $12 million is being direct deposited into the accounts of veterans and surviving spouses every calendar year. It is estimated that over $8 million in medical care is also being provided to area veterans. Education monies account for $738,000 to institutions of higher education and training for the trades.
A veterans service commissioner has several responsibilities. They must hire and train staff, set a budget, set policies and rules for operation and maintain state accreditations. They also do outreach, special programs and mental health and addiction recovery and advocacy. The VSC has a special fund set aside for financial assistance which can help veterans and their families with such things as rent, mortgage, utilities, food, car repairs, house repairs and unique needs.
In the County that line item is $70,000 a year. The VSC purchases over $7,000 of American flags each year to be placed on the graves of veterans in 62 Defiance County cemeteries.
Defiance County has a multitude of generous citizens who donate to the office both in small and large ways. Veterans organizations, churches and other fraternal organizations often adopt families during the holidays to make sure they have food and gifts.
Bryan Keller of Keller Logistics set up the Keller Assists Veterans in Crises (KAVIC) fund which gives his employees and other donors an opportunity to assist financially veteran families all year. The group also hosts a large veterans dinner each November at no charge. The Defiance County Fair Board, with the help of their donors, puts on a free traditional veterans bean soup supper each year during the county fair.
The commission employs three drivers who use county and federal vehicles to take veterans to VA medical appointments. Up to 40 runs a month are made to Fort Wayne, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Indianapolis, Cleveland and other locations of VA medical centers. Drivers are Morris Parrish, Don Swoboda and Bob Belden while the office staff can also assist veterans with transportation to the newly opened Defiance VA Clinic on North Clinton Street.
The current staff of the county veterans office is Tanya Brunner, office manager; Erin Clady, county veterans service officer; and Crystal Ankney, administrative assistant. The staff operates a full-time office in Defiance and a satellite office in Hicksville.
The current commissioners are: Peter Kennerk, representing the VFW organizations of Defiance (Army veteran, served 1964-1966); Chris Newton, representing the American Legion organizations of Defiance. (Army veteran, served 1970-1971); Thom Kent, representing the Disabled American Veterans Organization (Navy veteran, served 1966-1968); J.D. Grim, representing the Military Order of the Purple Heart Organization (Army veteran, served 1968-1969); and David Lulfs, representing the AMVETS Organization (Army veteran, served 1969-1972).
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Defiance County Veterans Office at 419-782-6861. The website is veterans@defiancecounty.oh.us.
(Tanya Brunner is the office manager of the Defiance County Veterans Service Office.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.