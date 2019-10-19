NAPOLEON — In honor of their service to the country, the Campbell Soup Supply Company is inviting veterans to shop its employee store during November. The invitation is open to all area veterans and their spouse or guest.
The store is located on the grounds of the Campbell Soup Supply plant, 12773 Ohio 110, Napoleon. There is a spending limit of $300 per day. The store accepts cash or credit/debit cards — no checks.
All products purchased must be for the consumption of the purchaser and are not to be resold under any circumstances.
Veterans are asked to stop at the guard house, present a VA, VFW or Legion card, along with a picture ID (driver’s license), and sign in. Guests also must have a photo ID and sign in at the guard house. Guards will provide directions to the store and open the gates.
No one under the age of 16 is allowed to enter, and no children or pets are permitted past the guard house.
Store hours are as follows: Monday, 1-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 1-5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. and Friday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
In observance of Thanksgiving, the store will be closed Nov. 28-29.
For more information, contact store manager Susan Eis at 419-599-6698.
