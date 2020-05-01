Veteran honored

World War II veteran Abbie Rayle (seated left) received a coat and a certificate from Continental American Legion Post 541 in honor of his 75 years of service to the post. Giving Rayle his coat and certificate are Ed Bidlack (standing left), chaplain of the post, and former post presidents Jack Etter (standing right) and Fred Verhoff.

 Photo courtesy of Carlie Knowles

CONTINENTAL — The Continental American Legion Post 541 recently honored World War II veteran Abbie Rayle of Continental (prior to COVID-19 social distancing mandates).

Rayle (seated left) received a coat and a certificate in honor of his 75 years as a member of the post. Rayle served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46 as part of Harbor Craft Detachment, stationed on Attu Island, Alaska. The island is the site of the only World War II land battle fought on American soil.

On hand to give Rayle his coat and certificate were past post presidents Fred Verhoff and Jack Etter, and post chaplain Ed Bidlack. Verhoff, a World War II veteran, served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 in heavy artillery. He has been a member of Continental American Legion Post 541 for 73 years.

Etter, a Vietnam veteran, served in U.S. Army from 1967-69 as a member of the infantry. He has been a member of the post for 51 years. Bidlack, a Vietnam veteran, served in the U.S. Army from 1968-70 as a member of the infantry. He has been a member of the post for 20 years.

