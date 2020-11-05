• Defiance County
Food giveaway:
Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 will host a food giveaway for area veterans in need on Nov. 13 from 1-5 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the facility located at 1795 Spruce St., Defiance. Sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation, the event is being coordinated locally by AMVETS first vice commander Daniel Gray and will consist of canned and dry goods provided in canvas bags. Veterans are asked to bring some form of proof of service.
Recipients are asked to approach the AMVETS post from the north on Greenhouse Ave. They will then turn right (west) on Spruce Street from where they will be directed by traffic cones and a police officer to the correct parking lot entrance.
For additional information, call Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 at 419-782-5149.
