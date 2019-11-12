St. John Lutheran School in Napoleon hosted a Veterans Day celebration on Monday. Four veterans visited the school. The students listened to the veterans’ stories of their time in the service and then presented them with gifts to show their gratitude. Here, the kindergarten and first-grade classes visit with Mr. Stier (back, left).
