• Williams County
Veterans Day event:
Edgerton Local Schools will host a Veterans Day celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium. The program will include the John D. Smith American Legion Post Color Guard and special music from the grades K-12 music department. Honored guest will be Staff Sergeant Ed Placencia, U.S. Army 1965-68, paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Sgt. Placencia was awarded a Purple Heart, Silver and Bronze Star. He was also inducted into the Indiana Military Hall of Fame in 2016.
