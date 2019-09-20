TOLEDO — There will be a Veterans’ Day breakfast and resource fair from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena. Honored speaker for the breakfast will be 1st Sgt. Nathan Wishard, U.S. Army.

In addition to a free hot breakfast provided to all active military, veterans and their family members, those in attendance also:

• have access to more than 35 military and military friendly services and resources in the community.

• witness the missing man table and honors ceremony.

• see a display of historical military vehicles.

• enjoy entertainment provided by the UT jazz ensemble and Waterville Primary School’s fourth-grade.

• witness a remembrance ceremony.

• hear master of ceremonies, Dan Cummins of WTOL Toledo.

