TOLEDO — There will be a Veterans’ Day breakfast and resource fair from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena. Honored speaker for the breakfast will be 1st Sgt. Nathan Wishard, U.S. Army.
In addition to a free hot breakfast provided to all active military, veterans and their family members, those in attendance also:
• have access to more than 35 military and military friendly services and resources in the community.
• witness the missing man table and honors ceremony.
• see a display of historical military vehicles.
• enjoy entertainment provided by the UT jazz ensemble and Waterville Primary School’s fourth-grade.
• witness a remembrance ceremony.
• hear master of ceremonies, Dan Cummins of WTOL Toledo.
