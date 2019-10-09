• Henry County:
Veterans coffee:
The Henry County Veterans Services Office will have its veterans' coffee hour from 8-9 a.m. Friday at the Oakwood Office Complex, 1855 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Veterans are invited to come and visit with other vets.
The veterans' coffee hour is held the second Friday of each month. For more information, call 419-592-0956.
