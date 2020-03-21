NAPOLEON — Henry County Republican Central Party Committee members from Napoleon have changed the location of their meeting scheduled Thursday here to select a new city councilman.
The meeting will be held at the Henry County commissioners meeting room, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, at 7 p.m. Thursday, instead of Henry County Hospital’s South Heller room. The hospital has canceled all group meetings in its facilities through April 3.
The meeting’s purpose is to name a replacement for Jeff Mires, who recently filled a vacant Henry County commissioner seat.
“In addressing concerns about the coronavirus, we are asking only the required persons involved with the selection process to attend the meeting,” stated Phil Parsons, secretary of the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee.
He added that the committee appreciates “your understanding in this matter.”
