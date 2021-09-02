The Henry County Sheriff’s Office handled separate crashes Wednesday in which vehicles went off the road and landed upside down in ditches.
However, no serious injuries were believed to have resulted from either incident.
The first crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Henry County Road M, east of Ohio 65, about two miles south of McClure.
According to Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Damman, the female driver of a westbound Chevrolet Traverse SUV lost control and went off the south side of the road and into a deep ditch. The vehicle then flipped over and came to rest in the bottom of the ditch on its top.
The woman was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon. Her injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities were alerted to the crash by OnStar, an in-vehicle alert system.
Besides being deeper than many roadside ditches, this one also was lined with a considerable amount of brush.
The vehicle was winched out of the ditch with a wrecker from Brett’s Towing, Napoleon. It was heavily damaged.
Damman said alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Also Wednesday, a Ford F-150 pickup crashed around 7:40 p.m. at Ohio 109 and Henry County Road F, just north of Hamler, and flipped onto its top in a ditch.
Two passengers reportedly exited the vehicle following the crash, according to radio scanner traffic. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.
The Hamler Fire Department was called to the scene.
Further details on each crash were unavailable Wednesday evening.
