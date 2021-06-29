Four persons were transported to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with minor injuries following a two-car crash Monday afternoon at Ohio 108 and Henry County Road U, north of Napoleon. The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. when one vehicle reportedly pulled into the path of the other car. Four persons were transported to the hospital by Napoleon and Ridgeville Township EMS units, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which handled the crash. Further details were unavailable Monday evening. This photo shows one of the cars that flipped onto its top and came to rest on the northeast side of the intersection. The other vehicle came to rest along the east side of Ohio 108 in a shallow ditch.
