Vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in Defiance have increased this year, according to statistics provided by local law enforcement.
According to information obtained from the Defiance Police Department, five crashes involving a pedestrian and a vehicle were reported from 2019-21. This includes two in 2019, one in 2020 and two in 2021.
During the first eight months of 2022, four have been handled by Defiance police while the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office handled one near the Circle K gas station on North Clinton Street this week.
“Pedestrians are most often struck when a couple of things may be happening,” said Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer. “Either the driver is not paying attention — they may be on the phone or distracted in some other way — or the driver is in a hurry. There are those times when a pedestrian has jaywalked. There is also the issue of bicyclists driving through a crosswalk instead of walking the bicycle.”
Jaywalking is crossing “a street carelessly or in an illegal manner so as to be endangered by traffic,” according to Merriam Webster dictionary.
According to Shafer ,there are a couple of areas of concern in Defiance.
“The busiest areas for jaywalking are Second Street between Clinton (Street) and Wayne (Avenue),” he pointed out. “Another area is between Fourth and Fifth streets on Clinton (Street). Of course, drivers should always be aware of pedestrians.”
Mayor Mike McCann said that the issue of pedestrian safety has been brought up in several meetings around the city within the past several months.
“All spring and summer we have had discussions about this issue of concern in traffic commission meetings and in city council,” said McCann. “We have even had a committee of the whole meeting just to focus on this issue. When it comes right down to it, the main concern of our local government is the health and safety of all our citizens.”
According to McCann, the city engaged a company that works with the city to help on strategic planning.
“We engaged Mannik and Smith Group, and they will come back with their recommendations,” he added. “I can imagine that they could come back with suggestions like restricting right on red turns. Another option is likely to be stopping all traffic in all directions for a quiet period to allow pedestrians to cross in all directions. We don’t know what their recommendations will be, but they should be coming to us soon. It will then be up to the traffic commission and city council to either ignore the recommendations or act on them.”
When asked about options for pedestrian safety, Shafer reiterated some of what the mayor had said.
“I have been talking about the option of a pause for pedestrian crossing,” said Shafer. “Basically we have to get drivers to be more aware and to stay attentive while driving. When we (police) see a distracted driver, a bicyclist not walking the bike in a crosswalk or someone jaywalking we will talk with them. Ultimately we are concerned with everyone’s safety — otherwise things can end up not so good.”
Shafer said that this summer the police department teamed up with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, Defiance County Public Health and the Defiance County Safe Community Coalition to make a video about crosswalk safety.
“Have you seen our safe communities video?” asked Shafer. “It is on our Facebook page. Everyone should watch it.”
The video is dated June 16 and details the safety in both crossing as a pedestrian and practicing safety as a driver of a vehicle.
Both McCann and Shafer agreed that slowing down and being attentive are key to safety whether walking or driving.
“At times drivers have a tendency to be unaware,” added McCann. “I don’t think we have malicious drivers, they just need to pay attention. We have so many distractions like cell phones or music. And this problem is getting worse.”
“Look, we live in a society of immediacy,” said Shafer. “Drivers want to expedite their travel, but when we’re always in a hurry accidents can happen.”
