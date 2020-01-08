Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report around 10 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle in the Maumee River, several miles east of Florida at roads Z and 15. No one was found inside the minivan, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle driven by Joshua Hampton, 42, Napoleon, had traveled down a boat launch across from Girty’s Island and slid into the river. Hampton reportedly left the scene after the incident. He was cited for failure to report a crash and reckless operation. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Assisting at the scene were Florida-Flatrock and Holgate fire departments. Here, a towing crew from Brett’s Towing and Repair, Napoleon, prepares to remove the vehicle from the water.
