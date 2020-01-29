Local firefighters were called to a vehicle fire next to a small barn at 24654 Bowman Road Tuesday afternoon. The call came in at 3:29 p.m., with Defiance and Highland Township fire departments responding. According to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, someone was working on a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville inside the metal barn. The vehicle reportedly caught fire and it was pushed outdoors. The vehicle was a total loss and damage was minimal to the barn. The car is owned by Dominic Hoge, while the property is owned by Allen Blake Jr. Wilkins reported that the cause of the fire was accidental. South Richland and Noble Township fire departments were initially called out for mutual aid, but cancelled. Crews cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m.
